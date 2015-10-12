Spain pair Casillas and De Gea show the way for Rico

Sergio Rico is looking to emulate Spain team-mates Iker Casillas and David de Gea - the two goalkeepers ahead of him in the national team set-up.

Rico could make his Spain debut in Tuesday's Euro 2016 qualifier against Ukraine, having been an unused substitute for Vicente del Bosque's side since his first call-up in May.

The Sevilla goalkeeper has become a regular for his club over recent months and is eager to follow the example of Casillas and De Gea at national level.

"I like everything in Iker Casillas. He's a very complete keeper, he has a lot of experience," Rico said.

"Then there are his reflexes, his quickness in the goal is incredible.

"In David De Gea I would highlight his aerial game and his fantastic ability with the ball."

The Seville-born 22-year-old has endured a mixed campaign with his club, having won the Europa League last term, but back-to-back wins over Rayo Vallecano and Barcelona in the league have moved Unai Emery's men 12th.

"I am very happy right know. There is nothing better than playing at Sanchez Pizjuan defending your favourite team shirt, so I can feel my dream comes true," he added.

"I am grateful for being a professional player and a Sevilla one. Defending Sevilla's goal is like a dream come true for me and hopefully it will be the same from now onwards.

"Playing against Barcelona was really special. They are a great team with many great professionals in their squad. We needed the points because our start of the season has been really tough.

"We need to grow from this and those last two weekends we got six points out of six."