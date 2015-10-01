Spain return to top 10 in FIFA rankings

Spain have moved back into the top 10 in the latest FIFA Ranking as Argentina retain top spot and world champions Germany move into second.

The reigning European champions dropped to 12th in the edition released in July and were placed 11th in the September Ranking, but victories over Slovakia and Macedonia in Euro 2016 qualifying has seen them climb back into sixth.

Argentina retain top spot while Germany are back into second place, ahead of Belgium, who drop to third.

Portugal overtake Colombia and Brazil have dropped two places, while Wales have reached their highest-ever position after moving above Chile into eighth and England remain 10th.

Austria have also reached their highest placing, moving into 11th following their qualification for Euro 2016, while the biggest movers in the top 50 are Norway, who jump 35 places to 34th.

Netherlands, meanwhile, drop below Switzerland and Romania to 14th as a result of their defeats to Turkey and Iceland, with Italy sliding to 17th and Scotland now back down to 40th.

Algeria remain Africa's top-ranked side in 19th, though Liberia have made a massive leap of 65 places to 95th - the biggest climb in the table.

Cyprus and Macedonia have fallen the furthest, dropping 28 places respectively.