Spain top first world rankings of 2014

VIcente del Bosque's men are aiming to win back-to-back World Cups this year and remain top of the pile in the first rankings release of 2014.

There has been very little change overall, with no movement across the top 25 countries, given that only 18 matches have been played since the list was updated on December 19.

Saudi Arabia have made the biggest leap, climbing 14 places to 73rd, while Egypt are now 31st, moving up 10 spots.

There were also small gains made by a number of other nations, with South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Belize, Oman and Mali all rising by at least five places.

Gabon and Jordan suffered the biggest fall in terms of points, losing 32 each, while the former was the biggest faller position-wise.

Stephane Bounguendza's men dropped eight places to 85th.