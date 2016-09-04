Spain unity the key for Lopetegui

Julen Lopetegui says a strong team spirit, rather than individual brilliance, will help Spain get back to the top of world football.

Spain picked up an impressive 2-0 victory over Belgium on Thursday in Lopetegui's first match in charge since replacing Vicente del Bosque as coach.

It was confident display from the former world and European champions, with Lopetegui particularly pleased with the unity shown by his side.

And that is something the 50-year-old wants to build on as they begin their World Cup qualifying campaign against Liechtenstein on Monday.

"I am among those who think that if the group works, then the individuals are strengthened," he told Marca.

"They are good, intelligent people and everything's easier when you have this type of player.

"We are very pleased with their attitude and with their commitment of being a team, a collective."