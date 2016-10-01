Spalletti urges Roma to show true colours

Luciano Spalletti has urged his Roma side to show what they are really made of in Sunday's Serie A contest against Inter.

The Stadio Olimpico side have struggled for consistency so far this season, winning three of their six league matches but losing two of their past three.

Roma sit one place and one point below Inter in fourth and head coach Spalletti wants his team to start showing their true capabilities, beginning against Frank de Boer's men.

"So far, we have not really given a strong indication of what we are about," Spalletti said at a news conference.

"I think we could say the same thing about Inter. In the game, it is essential we play well and show what level this team is on. We need to do that by playing as a collective, being able to react to situations in the game, and then making the right choices.

"I would say we have trained well recently and that we are on the right track. We need to concentrate on what we can improve and obviously take our opponents into consideration.

"Inter are a strong side, just like Roma, and sooner or later they will show just how good they are. We need to be alert."

Spalletti also had his say on De Boer's situation at Inter, with the Dutchman already coming in for criticism from some quarters less than two months into his tenure.

"De Boer is a serious and professional person," Spalletti added.

"Inter will have picked him for a reason. He needs to be left to do his work, he is got going now and I really think he will show his worth. He has already shown character by making tough decisions. I am sure he will show just how good he is.

"There are some projects in football that need time, just like his, and can only be truly assessed in the long-term, over eight or 10 months.

"But here in Italy, the media need to produce daily news which in a way goes against the way that we, logically, should assess the work of a manager."