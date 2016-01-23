Spalletti wants Juventus scalp to revive Roma's title bid

Luciano Spalletti says Roma will be back in the race for the Serie A title if they beat Juventus on Sunday.

The Stadio Olimpico side sit fifth in the table heading into Sunday's match, seven points behind the second-placed champions and nine back from leaders Napoli.

Juve goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon claimed earlier this week that a win over Roma would end the Giallorossi's title hopes.

Spalletti though is keen to see his team state their Scudetto credentials by upsetting Massimiliano Allegri's men.

"It was an intelligent thing to say from Buffon, he's a smart guy. We see it the same way he does. This is the opportunity for us to get back in the mix for the top spots," Spalletti told a news conference.

"Juventus have done very well, especially this season. As for ourselves, if we go there believing we can win we'll probably be able to do it. But if we play thinking we can't then we'll never get the three points.

"Our approach is the same as always, to exploit our potential and our quality and create space for us to play in. We'll look to take the game to them and give it our best shot against a team we know are enjoying a great run of form and have shown they're a great side.

"That situation is not going to change unless the other team is very good as well, and by that I mean everyone around us here, starting with the club itself."

Spalletti returned to Roma for his second spell in charge this month following Rudi Garcia's sacking.