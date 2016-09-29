'Special' Man City draw a career highlight, says Gordon

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon says his side's thrilling 3-3 Champions League draw with Manchester City represents one of the best occasions of his career.

The 33-year-old was back in Brendan Rodgers' starting line-up in place of Dorus de Vries and made a crucial save from Ilkay Gundogan in the last minute to preserve a point.

Scotland keeper Gordon relished the big stage and hailed Celtic's home support as they denied Pep Guardiola a victory for the first time in his City career.

"It's right up there," he told BBC Sport after being asked where the match ranked in his career.

"This is the highest level of club football and to finally manage that at the age of 33 is a special moment for me.

"We would have liked to get the three points but it was an incredible effort against a top quality side.

"The atmosphere was just incredible. The noise was unbelievable.

"There was a couple of times when I was absolutely screaming at Kolo [Toure] to leave the ball and he just couldn't hear me. I couldn't have shouted any louder."