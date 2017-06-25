'Spectacular' Sanchez would improve Bayern, says Chile team-mate Vidal

Alexis Sanchez is a "spectacular" player who would improve Bayern Munich, according to the Arsenal star's Chile team-mate Arturo Vidal.

Sanchez has one year remaining on his contract and Bayern are strongly linked with a move for the 28-year-old after Arsenal failed to qualify for the Champions League, although Manchester City are also reportedly interested.

After becoming Chile's all-time top goalscorer with a strike against Germany in the Confederations Cup on Thursday, Sanchez would not give any clues as to his future plans when he spoke to reporters.

But Vidal would love to link up with his international colleague – who scored 24 goals in the Premier League last season – at the Bundesliga champions.

"We'll see if Alexis is coming. I do not know yet," Vidal told Bild.

"I know him very well. He is a spectacular player. And we would certainly improve with him.

"We already have a lot of top-level players. We are the best club in the world."

38 - With his goal against Germany, Sánchez became the top goalscorer of the national team (Marcelo Salas: 37). Legend. 22 June 2017

Former Bayern coach Ottmar Hitzfeld has also spoken about the prospect of the Bavarian club signing Sanchez.

"He is a player in the category that can make Bayern a better team," Hitzfeld told Bild. "But it's important to make decisions as quickly as possible, because the longer you wait the more expensive a player becomes."

Vidal and Sanchez face Australia in Chile's final group match of the Confederations Cup on Sunday.