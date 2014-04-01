Speroni in the dark on Palace contract

The 34-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, having plied his trade at Selhurst Park since moving from Dundee in 2004.

Speroni has played every minute of Palace's Premier League campaign, helping Tony Pulis' men concede just 39 goals - the fewest of any team in the bottom half of the Premier League.

However, with Speroni confirming that contract talks continue to drag on without resolution, he explained he was unsure as to when his future would be decided.

"At the moment I don't know what's going to happen," he said.

"As a professional footballer I need to understand different situations and I can't say any more than that.

"As a player you prefer to sort things a lot earlier but sometimes you have to adapt to how the circumstances go.

"At the moment I just have to see what happens. I thank the fans for all their support and I know they want me to stay.

"I want to stay - and I think the club wants me to stay as well. We need to sort things out. When? I'm not really sure.

"There have been some talks but I don't think it's going to happen any time soon."