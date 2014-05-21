SPL Play-off: Hamilton 0 Hibernian 2

Terry Butcher's finished 11th in the Scottish top flight, ensuring that they would need to go through a play-off with Hamilton, second in the Scottish Championship, to make sure of their place in the division next season.

But the Edinburgh club produced a fine performance in Wednesday's opening game at New Douglas Park, Jason Cummings netting a brace to put the visitors in command.

The 18-year-old forward opened the scoring in the 39th minute as he capped off a Hibernian break with a fierce strike that flew beyond Hamilton goalkeeper Kevin Cuthbert.

And Cummings ensured that Hibernian will take a commanding advantage back to Easter Road when he struck a second in the 55th minute.

Cummings latched on to Paul Heffernan's delivery on the left-hand side of the box, with his shot crossing the line before Hamilton defender Ziggy Gordon could clear the ball away.

The result leaves Hamilton needing a substantial turnaround in Sunday's second leg to seal promotion.