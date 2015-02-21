SPL Wrap: Aberdeen go level with Celtic

Adam Rooney got the hosts up and running after 21 minutes at Pittodrie, firing in from close range after a good delivery courtesy of Andrew Considine.

And the Irish forward doubled his tally for the day just after the break, pouncing on a loose ball, turning and finishing from inside the area to take his record to 13 for the season.

Mark Reynolds wrapped things up just after the hour mark, moving Aberdeen level on 57 points with Celtic, who have two games in hand and face Hamilton on Sunday.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle lost further ground on the top two after being held to a 3-3 draw at home to Kilmarnock.

The hosts took the lead three times over the course of the match, with Graeme Shinnie, Nick Ross and Danny Williams each finding the net.

But each time the visitors fought back, with goals from Nathan Eccleston, Craig Slater and Tope Obadeyi securing a draw for Kilmarnock.

The result leaves Inverness five points behind Celtic and Aberdeen in third.

At the wrong end of the table, Ross County moved themselves off the bottom after beating hosts Partick Thistle 3-1, their second win in succession.

Motherwell took County's spot in last place as they lost 1-0 at home to Dundee, who retained their status in the top six.

St Johnstone remain hard on Dundee's heels, though, with a 2-0 win at Dundee United thanks to a Michael O'Halloran brace keeping them just two points behind.