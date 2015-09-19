Sporting Kansas City 3 FC Dallas 1: Feilhaber ends five-game skid

Benny Feilhaber scored a second-half brace as Sporting Kansas City returned to form with a 3-1 win over FC Dallas in MLS on Friday.

Sporting had failed to win any of their past five league matches prior to kick-off in Kansas City, tasting defeat against Orlando City, Colorado Rapids, Columbus Crew and San Jose Earthquakes.

But Sporting returned to form and cemented their spot in the Western Conference top six thanks to Feilhaber's two-goal haul.

Sporting are fourth in the West on 44 points, three adrift of reigning MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy and Dallas, and two clear of Seattle Sounders after 28 games.

Vancouver Whitecaps (48 points) lead the Conference.

Following a goalless opening half, 2015 MLS All-Star Feilhaber opened the scoring with a low curled free-kick past Dallas goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez in the 65th minute.

Feilhaber doubled the home team's advantage 11 minutes later from the penalty spot, his 10th goal of the season, after Dominic Dwyer was fouled inside the area.

Dallas reduced the deficit 10 minutes from time, when Jon Kempin failed to deal with Victor Ulloa's long-range shot.

However, Dwyer extinguished any hope of a Dallas comeback just three minutes later via a thunderous strike into the top corner of the net.