Sporting Kansas City 3 Houston Dynamo 3: Visitors snatch dramatic late draw

Raul Rodriguez struck late for Houston Dynamo as they secured a dramatic 3-3 draw away to Sporting Kansas City in Friday's MLS action.

Rodriguez scored the equalising goal in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time as Houston - bottom in the Western Conference - snatched a draw.

Sporting KC had led twice at Children's Mercy Park and were 2-0 up just after the midway point of the first half.

Jacob Peterson gave the home side the lead in the 14th minute before Honduras international Roger Espinoza doubled their advantage 12 minutes later with a stunning long-range effort.

Dannngggg!Roger Espinoza's wonder strike is something. September 10, 2016

However, Houston were able to strike back through Mauro Manotas, who halved the deficit four minutes after Espinoza found the net.

The visitors were then level on the hour mark when Brazilian midfielder Alex scored his fourth league goal of the season, and could have easily gone 3-2 up just a minute later if not for Manotas' wayward effort.

But it was Sporting KC who struck next, with the ever-reliable Dom Dwyer putting the side into the lead heading into the closing stages.

The home side looked set to wrap up the points but a late free-kick was headed home by Rodriguez to see Houston take a share of the spoils.