Sporting KC defender Erik Palmer-Brown joins FC Porto on loan
One of the top defensive prospects in MLS is heading to one of Portugal's most storied clubs on loan.
Sporting Kansas City has announced that the club has loaned 18-year-old defender Erik Palmer-Brown to Portuguese giant FC Porto for the remainder of 2016.
Palmer-Brown, who had previously been subject to transfer interest from Italian champion Juventus, has played 13 matches for Sporting Kansas City in all competitions since signing as a homegrown player in August 2013. He was the youngest player to appear in a competitive match for Sporting KC when he made his debut in May 2014 just after his 17th birthday.
“We feel this is a good move for both Erik and the club,” Sporting KC manager Peter Vermes said in a club release. “Over the years, we have formed a good relationship with Porto and we see this as a great opportunity to further Erik’s development as a player and person.”
Palmer-Brown has represented the United States at the U-15, U-17, U-18 and U-20 levels.
