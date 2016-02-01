Sporting KC defender Erik Palmer-Brown joins FC Porto on loan

Sporting Kansas City has announced that the club has loaned 18-year-old defender Erik Palmer-Brown to Portuguese giant FC Porto for the remainder of 2016.

Palmer-Brown, who had previously been subject to transfer interest from Italian champion Juventus, has played 13 matches for Sporting Kansas City in all competitions since signing as a homegrown player in August 2013. He was the youngest player to appear in a competitive match for Sporting KC when he made his debut in May 2014 just after his 17th birthday.

“We feel this is a good move for both Erik and the club,” Sporting KC manager Peter Vermes said in a club release. “Over the years, we have formed a good relationship with Porto and we see this as a great opportunity to further Erik’s development as a player and person.”

Palmer-Brown has represented the United States at the U-15, U-17, U-18 and U-20 levels.