Sporting unconcerned by expected Carvalho exit

The defensive-minded midfielder is widely expected to leave the Primeira Liga club, with Manchester United strongly tipped to secure the 22-year-old's signature.

However, Sporting director of football Augusto Inacio is unperturbed by the Portugal international's expected exit, as he feels any deal would be good value for the team.

"If they hit the clause we have to let the player leave," Inacio said. "It's not like the old days when players left Sporting at any price.

"We are not worried about William Carvalho because we have alternatives. The termination clause ensures excellent business for Sporting."

Inacio is also happy with the work Sporting are doing in the transfer market as they prepare for a UEFA Champions League campaign, with the likes of Junya Tanaka and Ryan Gauld having arrived at Estadio Jose Alvalade thus far.

"I am very pleased with the negotiations," he added. "It is not easy to negotiate players, it requires a lot of cleverness but Sporting has a president who knows how to bargain what is best for the club."