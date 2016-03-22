Spurs' Bentaleb ruled out for six weeks with knee injury

Tottenham have confirmed that midfielder Nabil Bentaleb will miss approximately six weeks of action after undergoing surgery on a knee injury.

Bentaleb was injured playing in Tottenham's Under-21 victory over Leicester City on Friday and it remains to be seen if he will play again this season.

Tottenham confirmed the injury on Twitter, posting: "We can confirm that @nabilbentaleb24 has undergone surgery to his left knee.

"The expected recovery and rehabilitation period is likely to see him return to training in six weeks."

Bentaleb's future at White Hart Lane has been cast in doubt in recent weeks with the midfielder falling down the pecking order.

He was a regular for Mauricio Pochettino last season, but an ankle injury at the start of the campaign hindered his progress.

With Dele Alli impressing in the heart of Spurs' midfielder, and Eric Dier, Ryan Mason and Tom Carroll seemingly ahead of him in Pochettino's plans, a close-season transfer away from the club has been mooted.

Tottenham are second in the Premier League with seven matches remaining, just five points adrift of leaders Leicester City.

They resume their assault on the title with a trip to Liverpool on April 2 after the international break.