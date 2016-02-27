Spurs enjoying 'very special' season, says skipper Lloris

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris says his team-mates feel they are having a "very special" season, with the club firmly in Premier League title contention.

Swansea City visit White Hart Lane on Sunday with Spurs just five points behind table-topping Leicester City, and Lloris noted every single point is important at this stage of the season.

"We can feel this season is very special, the team is doing very well but we're very calm," the French goalkeeper said.

"We're also very ambitious, so we need to keep going. I remember the away game well, we showed a lot of character after we went behind twice.

"This is a different game, we need to keep going, to try to win again and to do that we need to be focused because in the league now, every point can make the difference."

Lloris added that Tottenham were disappointed to exit the FA Cup last weekend with a 1-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace as "every competition is important".

He said: "We were very frustrated and disappointed after the result in the FA Cup against Palace because we deserved much better.

"That's football, a lot of things can happen. As long as we keep this same spirit, we can believe and there will be a great opportunity until the end of the season.

"We need to carry on in the same way, enjoy our football every day, work together and enjoy this weekend in front of our crowd."

Tottenham needed two Christian Eriksen free-kicks to earn a 2-2 draw when they played Swansea at the Liberty Stadium and Eric Dier said his colleagues will keep that performance in mind on Sunday.

"It was a tough game at their place, we felt like we should have got more so hopefully at home it will be a different story and we can get the three points," said Dier.

"With every game that passes we look more mature and we've got more of a killer instinct, so hopefully we can carry on improving. We have to aim to win every game - that's got to be our mentality.

"Obviously Swansea will pose a challenge for us but we want to improve game-by-game so hopefully we can do that this weekend."