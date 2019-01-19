Spygate: EFL confirms 11 clubs have made contact about Leeds

The English Football League has confirmed 11 Championship clubs have made contact regarding Leeds United after their head coach Marcelo Bielsa admitted to sending spies to watch training sessions of every team his side have faced this season.

Bielsa made a full and frank confession on Wednesday after an employee of the club was caught outside Derby County's training ground in the week leading up to Leeds' 2-0 victory over the Rams.

The EFL launched a formal investigation after Derby lodged a complaint, and more unnamed clubs have since made their views known.

| Marcelo Bielsa: "About 20 staff create a volume of information, which is absolutely not necessary. It doesn't define the path of the competition. So why do we that? Because we feel guilty if we don't work enough, and we feel it gets us closer to a win even if it's not true."— Leeds United (@LUFC) January 16, 2019

A statement from the EFL read: "The EFL has received a communication on behalf of a number of Championship clubs in regard to the current matter involving Leeds United.

"The request attributed to 11 clubs will be considered as part of the current investigation that has commenced."

On Friday, Bristol City owner Steve Lansdown said Leeds should be docked points.

"The only thing that makes sense if I'm honest is a points deduction," Lansdown told BBC Points West.

"They ought to seriously consider it but I don't think that will happen as I don't think the EFL will be strong enough to do something like that.

"A fine would go some way towards showing it's not acceptable. Whatever happens we mustn't condone it.

"If he'd asked to send someone to watch our training we would have said no. And every other football club would say no. So why does he think it's acceptable to do it?

"However great a coach he is, it's the wrong thing to do. Poking around and skulking around a training ground is not part of the game."

Leeds' win over Derby kept them top of the Championship and on course for promotion back to the Premier League after an absence of almost 15 years.