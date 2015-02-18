Srna: Douglas Costa can emulate Robben

Shakhtar and Bayern went head-to-head in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, with the German giants coming away from Ukraine with a 0-0 draw, leaving the tie finely poised for the return leg.

Despite failing to record a home win against a side reduced to 10 men in the second half as a result of Xabi Alonso's dismissal, Shakhtar were content to avoid defeat in their first competitive outing since December 10.

Shakhtar captain Srna hailed the performance of Costa, who he believes could potentially be as good as Robben, while he also suggested that team-mates Alex Teixeira and Taison are on a par with another Bayern star, Franck Ribery.

"I would say that Douglas Costa is no worse than Robben, potential-wise," the Croatian told reporters. "And Teixeira and Taison are as good as Ribery.

"We can be happy, though we have to take more risks when we have 11 men. We still have a chance, a slim one, though anything is possible in football.

"And we will fight to the end for our club and for our fans."