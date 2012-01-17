Srna happy to stay put as Shakhtar skipper

The right-sided 29-year-old, who can operate as a defender or midfielder, has made more than 180 league appearances for the 2009 UEFA Cup winners, as well as featuring 89 times for his country.

Srna's experience and versatility have attracted admirers from several of European football's big hitters over the years, with Real Madrid keen to bring him to the Bernabeu and Carlo Ancelotti ready to recruit him for Chelsea during his tenure at Stamford Bridge.

So too were the Blues' London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who already have Croatian internationals Luka Modric, Niko Kranjcar and Vedran Corluka among their ranks.

However, speaking in the February 2012 issue of FourFourTwo magazine, out now, Srna insists that despite receiving appealing offers in the past, he is happy as the skipper of the Donbass Arena club and feels indebted to those who have supported him during his time in Eastern Europe.

"I would never regret staying in Donetsk. There were some very serious offers from England and Spain, but I never really wanted to go," he says.

"I have achieved so much here and have always had people supporting me, so why leave? It's my second home and I'm the captain of a great club."

Read the full interview with Darijo Srna in the February 2012 issue of FourFourTwo magazine



