Srnicek has 'stable' night after cardiac arrest

Former Czech Republic and Newcastle United goalkeeper Pavel Srnicek is in "stable" condition in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The 47-year-old collapsed while out jogging in Ostrava on Sunday and, when offering an update on his client's condition, agent Steve Wraith said doctors hope to conduct a CT scan on Wednesday.

"His body is healing, however there is a long, long way to go," Wraith said, as quoted by BBC Sport. "Wednesday is an important day.

"If they can perform the CT scan, we should know a lot more about his chances."

Srnicek, who won 49 caps for his country, played for Newcastle initially between 1991 and 1998 and became a fans' favourite as part of Kevin Keegan's cavalier teams of the mid-1990s having helped the team to promotion to the Premier League in 1992-93.

He returned to Newcastle on a season-long loan deal in September 2006 as injury cover for Shay Given and also represented Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth and

Current Newcastle head coach Steve McClaren offered his thoughts to Srnicek's family at a Tuesday press conference.

"It's sad news, sad news," he said. "What a character - I remember him and he is really, really well-liked and loved by the Newcastle fans.

"People have sent me through some great stories about him and his love for the club, and it's a real shame.

"Our thoughts go out to his family and friends, everybody who surrounds him, and we just hope for a recovery for Pavel."