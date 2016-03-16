St Johnstone 1 Ross County 1: Graham spot-on to earn visitors a point

Three days on from their Scottish League Cup triumph, Ross County earned a point from a 1-1 draw with St Johnstone thanks to Brian Graham's penalty.

As County returned to Scottish Premiership action following their triumph over Hibernian in Sunday's final, they fell behind to David Wotherspoon's firm volley in the 11th minute.

But the visitors salvaged a draw midway through the second half when Liam Boyce was fouled in the box and Graham tucked home from 12 yards.