St Johnstone boss Wright staying calm as he aims to kickstart season

Tommy Wright is drawing on all his experience in his bid to kick start St Johnstone’s season.

Saints are still looking for their first win of the campaign after six fixtures and sit bottom of the Ladbrokes Premiership with three points.

The Northern Irishman has navigated dips in form since joining the MacDiarmid Park club as assistant to Steve Lomas in 2011 before taking over as boss in 2013 and is remaining calm.

Ahead of the visit of Stephen Robinson’s Motherwell on Saturday, Wright told the PA news agency: “I have been over six seasons here as manager and into my ninth season in terms of (also) being assistant manager and we have had these runs previously.

“We had a similar one with Steve in his last season when we ended up finishing third in the league.

“The one thing you have to do is keep calm, you have to make sure you give the players confidence, work hard in training and we are doing all that and keep believing that you will turn things around.

“Obviously I am disappointed with the start we have had but there is no panic and certainly, I don’t think panic gets you anywhere.

“It is important for me to remain calm and make sure the team know that I have total belief in them to and pick up results.

“If you try and change things too much it almost sends alarm bells ringing.

“There is not a lot wrong with the team, other than, and every manager at the bottom of the table, if you listen to what they say, it is basically down to individual errors.

“We have lost too many games this season simply because we have made more mistakes than the opposition.

“They (Motherwell) are a good team. Stephen knows all about the league, he has brought pace into his team.

“But they have experienced it, they experienced it last year but finished strongly and even the year before they experienced it.

“It is our turn at the minute. We have to make sure we can be better against a side that have started really well.”

Wright is glad to welcome back midfielder Jason Holt, on loan from Rangers, who is available after sitting out against his parent club last week.

He said: “It is really encouraging. He was excellent up at Aberdeen and he can only get better with the number of games he gets.

“He will bring a calmness and control to midfield for us which will help all the players around him.”