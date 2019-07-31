St Johnstone sign goalkeeper Johnstone

St Johnstone have signed their second goalkeeper of the summer after handing former Sunderland youngster Max Johnstone a 12-month deal.

Tommy Wright has already brought in ex-Dundee stopper Elliot Parish to challenge number one Zander Clark.

Now 20-year-old Johnstone has been added to that battle after making his move to Perth.

He has already spent time training with the Saints squad during their pre-season trip to Northern Ireland and will no take the slot previously held by Ross Sinclair, who has joined Brechin City on a season-long-loan.

Johnstone spent last season with Sunderland playing in their Under-23 squad and he also lists Manchester United among his former clubs.