St Mirren could be at full strength for new boss Stephen Robinson’s first match

New St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson could have a full squad to choose from for his first match in charge against Hearts.

Eamonn Brophy returned to full training earlier in the week following a hamstring injury.

Defender Charles Dunne is free to play after his red card against Livingston was downgraded to a yellow.

Hearts are set to welcome key defender Craig Halkett back after a six-game absence with a hamstring injury.

Captain Craig Gordon and top scorer Liam Boyce are also poised to return after missing last weekend’s defeat at St Johnstone with Covid.

The versatile Michael Smith has been struggling with back spasms recently and will be assessed.