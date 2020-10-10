St Mirren fight back to claim shoot-out success over Queen of the South

St Mirren claimed the penalty shoot-out bonus point after coming from behind to draw 2-2 with Queen of the South in the Betfred Cup.

Early goals from Connor Shields and Aidan Fitzpatrick seemed to have set the Championship side on their way to victory.

But Saints got a goal back early in the second half through Jamie McGrath and Marcus Fraser headed in an equaliser in the 89th minute.

In the shoot-out, the Premiership side scored all four of their penalties to win 4-2 after misses from Joe McKee and Wullie Gibson.

Queens made just one change from the team that defeated Morton on penalties in midweek, with Fitzpatrick replacing Rhys McCabe.

Saints made three changes from the side victorious over Partick Thistle, with Jon Obika, Cammy MacPherson and Junior Morias replacing Sam Foley, Kyle McAllister and Ilkay Durmus.

The home side were in front after just eight minutes. Shields burst forward down the right and his shot was too powerful for goalkeeper Jak Alnwick.

Queens doubled their lead after 12 minutes when Stephen Dobbie sent a pass through to Fitzpatrick who finished well.

St Mirren came close to getting back into it after 37 minutes, Kyle McAllister’s free-kick from 30 yards striking a post.

Saints did pull a goal back in the 51st minute as McGrath’s delivery from a free-kick evaded everyone and crept in at the back post.

And Fraser headed in Ethan Erhahon’s deep cross to take it to penalties, where McGrath, MacPherson, Morias and Dylan Connolly all netted for the visitors.