St Mirren goalkeeper Hladky relishing Celtic Park trip

St Mirren goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky insists the trip to Celtic Park on Wednesday night is to be relished rather than feared.

The Hoops’ 4-0 demolition of Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Sunday made it 10 goals in two Ladbrokes Premiership games for Neil Lennon’s side and kept them top of the table over chasing Old Firm rivals Rangers.

By contrast, the Buddies narrow 1-0 defeat by Kilmarnock at Rugby Park at the weekend left them with one win in eight and in 10th place in the table, one point above bottom side St Johnstone.

However, the 28-year-old Czech keeper is looking forward to Parkhead and what is sure to be a tough night.

“It is a great experience for everyone to play at Celtic Park,” said the former Slovan Liberec number one.

“It is a big stadium, a nice stadium and this is what we do.

“A football career is so short sometimes and you have to enjoy every match like this.

“I am looking forward to it. It will be a very busy time and I expect a lot of work.

“You have to concentrate every single second, every very single minute.

“We know that our defensive work is good and will be better and better so we will keep working.”