St Mirren’s Motherwell clash called off after further positive coronavirus test

St Mirren have been forced to call off this afternoon’s Scottish Premiership clash with Motherwell after another member of Jim Goodwin’s team tested positive for Covid-19.

Two players had already contracted the virus earlier this week with a third forced into self-isolation.

Now the Paisley outfit have postponed their showdown with Well at the Simple Digital Arena after the latest test result meant a number of other squad members would have to go into self-isolation.

Club Statement: St Mirren v Motherwell— St Mirren FC (@saintmirrenfc) October 17, 2020

The club said in a statement: “St Mirren FC can confirm that a further first-team player has returned a positive COVID-19 test and is now self-isolating.

“In line with Public Health and Scottish Government guidelines, a number of additional players are now required to self-isolate.”

Saints chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick added: “It is very disappointing that we are faced with this situation despite the numerous precautions and safeguards that are in place within the club.

“As a result we regret this has caused our game against Motherwell to be postponed.

“This is hugely frustrating for our fans, the players and staff, and for everyone connected with the club. We will be working with the SPFL and relevant health authorities on this matter and will provide an appropriate update when more information is available.

“This once again underlines the absolute necessity of maintaining vigilance to ensure that players, officials and their families minimise the risk of infection to keep everyone safe.”