Stam's Reading sign Manchester United youngster Blackett

Reading have signed defender Tyler Blackett from Manchester United on a three-year deal.

Blackett was handed a surprise debut in Louis van Gaal's first Premier League game in charge of United in August 2014, a 2-1 home defeat to Swansea City, and went on to make 12 first-team appearances that season.

The 22-year-old spent last term on loan with Celtic, but only played eight times for the Scottish champions and, with a route into Jose Mourinho's first-team plans appearing unlikely, he will continue his career under former United fans' favourite Jaap Stam in the Championship.

"As we know, Tyler is a talented defender who has played for United’s first team," said Reading boss Stam.

We'd like to wish all the best to Tyler Blackett, who has joined Reading on a permanent deal. August 22, 2016

"He can play as a left-back or a left-sided centre-back; he has got great potential in the sense that he is quick and athletic, defensively he is strong and he is good at set-pieces.

"As a defender he can go and play high up the pitch as well and that is what we need in the squad."

Blackett is the latest defensive United academy product to leave the club during the current transfer window after Paddy McNair and Donald Love – both of whom also made debuts under Van Gaal – moved to Sunderland.