Stanislas brace leads Bournemouth past Yeovil

Bournemouth defeated Yeovil Town 3-0 with the help of a Junior Stanislas brace in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday.

Stanislas played a bit-part role as Bournemouth were promoted to the Premier League for the first time in the club's history last term, but he showcased his skills to lead Eddie Howe's men to their third pre-season victory, having overcome Exeter City and Philadelphia Union prior to defeat to Salisbury City and a goalless draw against Nantes.

New arrivals Artur Boruc, Sylvain Distin, Tyrone Mings, Josh King and Christian Atsu (on loan from Chelsea) were all named in a strong starting line-up at Huish Park and Bournemouth dominated proceedings from the outset against their League Two opponents, with Marc Pugh and King coming close to breaking the deadlock.

The visitors eventually hit the front thanks to Stanislas, who converted an 18th-minute penalty after Pugh was fouled inside the area.

Bournemouth suffered a blow just past the half-hour mark, when Atsu was forced from the field with an injury and replaced by Tokelo Rantie.

Yeovil tested Boruc before the break, but the veteran Polish goalkeeper was on hand to deny Matthew Dolan.

The score remained the same at half-time but Bournemouth wasted no time after the interval, as Eunan O'Kane set up Stanislas for his second goal of the match in the 47th minute.

Norwegian forward King completed the scoring on the hour mark, slotting the ball past Artur Krysiak.