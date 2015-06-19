Stankovic joins Inter coaching staff

Dejan Stankovic has returned to Inter as a member of coach Roberto Mancini's backroom staff.

Stankovic won 15 trophies during his time as a player with Inter, for whom he made 326 appearances and scored 42 goals.

And he will hope to help Inter enjoy success under Mancini after taking the position of first team club manager.

The Serbian is to work in close capacity with Inter's management and will assist in relations with the first-team players both on and off-the-pitch.

He told Inter's official website: "I am honoured to be coming back to Inter. I am thrilled and excited because I've always said these colours will remain on my skin forever.

"I cried the day I realised I wouldn't be pulling on the Nerazzurri shirt anymore. I'm back here now, with a sense of pride and determination, to do my best for the club in a different role."