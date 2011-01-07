Starikov joins USA training camp
By app
CHICAGO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Eugene Starikov, a striker with Zenit St. Petersburg, has been added to the U.S. national team training camp, the club said on Friday.
Starikov, 22, spent the last half of the 2010 season on loan with Russian Premier League club Tom Tomsk, scoring one goal in nine appearances.
Starikov, known as Yevgeni Starikov in Russia, was born in Odessa, Ukraine, but grew up in Florida before leaving in 2009 to join Zenit, the 2008 UEFA Cup champions.
The U.S. team is in Carson, California, preparing for an exhibition game against fellow FIFA World Cup finalist Chile on January 22.
