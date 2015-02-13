Starlet McCarthy signs new Saints contract

The 19-year-old has signed a new two-and-a-half-year contract with the south-coast club having made his debut against Crystal Palace in the Premier League last month.

McCarthy - who has captained the club's Under-21 squad - is the latest talent off Southampton's production line and joins fellow youth products James Ward-Prowse and Harrison Reed in the first team setup.

"It's great to put pen to paper. Obviously at the start of the year I knew I was out of contract at the end of the season," he told the club's official website.

"I was pleased with my progress at the time and I think I've done well this season so far. I've been with the club since I was seven years old, so it really shows that I'm at the right place.

"I'm getting the right opportunities as has been seen this season and I couldn't be happier. When I made my debut, it was a really special moment and I'll never forget it. I just want to kick on now."