Staying up will be 'difficult', says Parker

The Craven Cottage outfit suffered their fifth consecutive defeat in all competitions on Saturday, as they slumped to a 2-1 home loss against Swansea City.

Fulham have won just three league matches this season and sit 18th, with the pressure increasing on manager Martin Jol as a result, and coach Rene Meulensteen has been brought in to assist him.

Parker, who scored Fulham's equaliser against Swansea, acknowledges that things do not look good, but feels things can be turned around with a few good results.

"It's going to be a difficult year for us with the way it's started in terms of points," Parker told the club's official website.

"If you look at the table it doesn't look pretty – it's there for all to see. We need to get some points because it's going to be a tough season for us. We know that.

"The key is results. If you can win a couple of games, then suddenly the pressure comes off and things happen for you a little bit.

"There's only so many times you can say you played well and were unlucky not to come away with a point.

"On Saturday, I thought we played well. We had a few chances, we hit a post, but we haven't won the game."

Fulham were booed off the pitch at full-time again on Saturday, but Parker also defended the right of the fans to criticise.

"All of us are frustrated and I can totally understand where the fans are coming from," he added.

"They come and pay their money and want to see us winning games. At the moment, we're not doing that."

Fulham's next test comes on Saturday when they make the short trip to Upton Park to face West Ham.