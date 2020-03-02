Stendel insists Hearts are not thinking about Hamilton ahead of Edinburgh derby

Hearts boss Daniel Stendel insists repeating Saturday’s performance against Rangers in the Edinburgh derby concerns him more than leapfrogging second-bottom Hamilton.

The Jambos belied their lowly Ladbrokes Premiership position with a deserved 1-0 win over the Light Blues in the William Hill Scottish Cup quarter-final tie at Tynecastle.

Hearts were drawn against Hibernian in the semi-final but first they will face them in the league at Easter Road on Tuesday night, where a win would take them a point ahead of Accies and three behind St Mirren.

Stendel took over from Craig Levein in December but he knows the Gorgie outfit have not recorded back-to-back wins this season since Betfred Cup victories over Cowdenbeath and Stenhousemuir last July.

The German said: “I have not looked at Hamilton or other games. I’m looking at us playing again with the same performance as Saturday.

“It is not often in my time here that we have played two games in a row with good discipline and good performance.

“For me this is more important than us changing the situation tomorrow. It is important that we look after ourselves rather than Hamilton, St Mirren or the other teams.”

Stendel’s first Edinburgh derby last Boxing Day ended with a 2-0 win for visitors Hibs.

The former Barnsley boss insists celebrations following their morale-boosting win over Rangers quickly made way to preparing to make amends against their old rivals.

He said: “We are all happy about the (Rangers) result. It was good to win this game, for everyone.

“But I said to the players to enjoy this moment for a short time and on Sunday morning there was only Hibs on our mind, and we will prepare for the game as best we can.

“The league is so much more important for us at the moment for us.

“It is my second game against Hibs, my first was not so successful. I hope the second is better.

“We need the same attitude, mentality and quality in our game as Saturday to win the points.”

Jack Ross added Paul McGinn, Stephane Omeonga, Greg Docherty and Marc McNulty to his squad in January and have lost only once in 11 matches in all competitions in 2020.

Stendel concedes that Hibs are a better side than the one which beat them in the last outing.

He said: “When I look at the analysis, I would say yes (they are better). Hibs have had really good results and played well in the last weeks.

“They have more structure and more power. But it is important that we look after our game. We have a good idea how to stop them.”