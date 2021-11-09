Stenhousemuir continue fine form with win over Albion Rovers
By PA Staff
Stenhousemuir made it four wins in a row with a 3-1 victory over Albion Rovers.
Boss Stephen Swift saw two second-half goals earn another cinch League Two success which moved the Warriors above their opponents and into fifth.
It took only four minutes for in-form Stenhousemuir to take the lead when Euan O’Reilly did well down the left and fired home.
Rovers replied quickly when Charlie Reilly produced a powerful strike to level in the 19th minute and that was how it stayed until half-time.
A double substitution from Swift proved the catalyst for a fine second period with Cammy Graham netting seven minutes after his introduction before Sean Crighton headed home in the 82nd minute.
