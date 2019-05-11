Stenhousemuir relegated as Annan head to play-off final

Stenhousemuir’s relegation from Ladbrokes League One was confirmed on Saturday in a 2-1 play-off semi-final defeat to Annan, losing 4-1 on aggregate.

Goals from Chris Johnston and Ayrton Sonkur gave Annan control of the tie in the first leg and Kyle Bradley’s 10th-minute strike at Ochilview Park boosted their promotion hopes further.

Stenhousemuir pulled one back through David Marsh eight minutes from half-time, but Steven Swinglehurst scrambled home a second for Annan after 73 minutes to ensure the Warriors drop into League Two alongside the already-relegated Brechin City.

Annan, who finished fourth in League Two, will now face Clyde – runners-up to champions Peterhead in the regular season – over two legs to determine which club will be promoted to the third tier.