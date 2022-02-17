Stephen O’Donnell working hard to stay in the frame for club and country

Motherwell skipper Stephen O’Donnell hopes his hard work off the pitch can help maintain his Scotland prospects even if he does not force his way back into his club side.

O’Donnell has spent the last two games on the bench after Motherwell manager Graham Alexander ditched a brief experiment with a back three and kept central defender Bevis Mugabi in the team at right-back.

Mugabi delivered a whole-hearted display and had a hand in both of his team’s goals as Motherwell knocked Aberdeen out of the Scottish Cup last weekend, so O’Donnell could face a job to get back in.

But the 29-year-old is determined to force his way back into the Well team first and foremost.

Ahead of this Saturday’s cinch Premiership meeting with the Dons, O’Donnell told the PA news agency: “I’m hoping not to be out much longer but I can’t control that.

“All I know is I will be doing everything I can on and off the pitch to show that I should be playing, but football is a team game and you need to be prepared to do whatever role you have been asked.

“It shows the strength of the squad. Football is a team game and the full squad is needed throughout a season. Hopefully I will show I am good enough to get back in that team.”

The timing could be problematic with Scotland facing a World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine on March 26.

O’Donnell won his 24th cap in Scotland’s final group game against Denmark and, although his main competitor for the right-back slot, Nathan Patterson, has not played since December 18, Celtic right-back Anthony Ralston has been playing regularly.

“Naturally I would like to be playing to give myself the best chance of being selected but fortunately I have managed to play a lot of games since the break. So I have got plenty of games in my legs,” said O’Donnell, who was witnessing work done by charity Street League to help young people from disadvantaged backgrounds gain access to education and employment following backing by ScottishPower Foundation.

“I will do everything I can to stay match-fit for Motherwell and naturally that leads to me staying match-fit for Scotland as well.

“Hopefully if I am selected I will be in a good position to perform but if I’m not then there’s no gripes here. It’s a very tough squad to get in, it’s full of quality throughout, and I will just keep my head down working hard.

“Hopefully I get back in the side at Motherwell and that makes it easier but I will be keeping myself as right as possible to, if selected, to hopefully do a good job for Scotland.”