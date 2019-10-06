Stephen Robinson impressed with Liam Polworth’s performance for Motherwell

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson singled out Liam Polworth for praise after the midfielder inspired his side to a 2-0 win over St Mirren on Saturday.

Polworth, a summer arrival from Inverness, was influential as Well won for the fifth time in six matches to consolidate third place in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

And Robinson believes the 24-year-old has been reinvigorated after moving on from his hometown club after eight seasons.

He said: “I thought Liam Polworth was outstanding. People forget how young he is because he has played so many games.

“Maybe he went a bit stale and stayed too long at Inverness. He has kicked on again here though. His work-rate and energy were brilliant [on Saturday] and it was a super performance.

“He is someone who I think can improve even more. Technically he is very good and he reminds me of David Turnbull in that they never give the ball away.

“They give you an assurance around the pitch and he has a great partnership with Allan Campbell. If he keeps improving and gets stronger then he has a chance of getting to the top of the game.”

Meanwhile, St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin insists he still has confidence in his players but knows they need to start scoring soon.

The second-bottom Buddies have not found the net for three matches now and are the lowest scorers in the division.

Goodwin said: “I have great belief in the group and we have some very good attacking players. I believe in them all.

“We’ve got players who can cause teams problems but for whatever reason it is not quite clicking.

“It is up to me as manager to come up with a solution and to put the right personnel in the right positions and hopefully we will get that goal.

“It would be nice to get our noses in front and see what that feels like and see if the opposition can break us down for a change.

“We have to do more but is not all doom and gloom. Motherwell are a good side and are sitting third in the table having won five out of their last six games but we are only three points from seventh place.

“But the lack of goals is concerning and we have do something about it.”