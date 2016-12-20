Sterling: Guardiola wants me to be direct and clinical

Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling revealed manager Pep Guardiola had urged him to be more direct and clinical.

Sterling scored for the first time since September as City recorded a much-needed 2-1 win over Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

The 22-year-old praised Guardiola for helping his game develop, although he knows he still has work to do.

"He has told me to be direct, to be the player he knows I want to be," Sterling told UK newspapers.

"To be direct, to be involved in creating chances and scoring goals, being clinical and that's what I need to do.

"I watch players to get better. I'm only 22 and I'm going to watch world-class players to see if I can improve my game week in, week out.

"There's many players in my position I watch, and to keep adding to my game."

City have responded to a three-match winless run with back-to-back victories, seeing them sitting third in the Premier League.

They also face Monaco in the last 16 of the Champions League and Sterling remains upbeat over their chances of winning trophies this campaign.

"I'm massively excited about this season and what we can achieve," he said.

"Of course we want the title and to do well in the Champions League. It's good times ahead, exciting times, and we just need to keep going."