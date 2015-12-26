Sterling honoured to learn from 'world class' Aguero

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling said it is "an honour" to be playing alongside and learning from the likes of Sergio Aguero at the club.

Sterling was purchased from Liverpool in the off-season for a fee of £44million, which could rise to over £50m in add-ons.

The 21-year-old has established himself as one of the first names on Manuel Pellegrini's teamsheet, scoring eight goals in all competitions for City this season.

Sterling said he is learning every day from the world class players around him.

"Sergio is a world class player - he’s the sort of player you watch before you join the club and it’s just a great feeling to play alongside someone like that and learn a lot from him," the England international told the club's website.

"Not just Sergio but David [Silva], Kevin [De Bruyne] and Yaya [Toure]. There are a lot of players you can definitely learn off and help my sort of game. It’s an honour to be training with them every day and learning from them.

"You can look around the dressing room and see players that have achieved in major tournaments. David who has won the World Cup, Sergio who has played in a World Cup final and Yaya who has won African Player of the Year for a number of years.

"They’re all players who can grab a team by the hand and win games for your football club.

"There are leaders in every position – a lot of players to look to who have had a really good career so I’m just happy to be amongst them and learning every day."

Manchester City will be looking to bounce back from their loss against Arsenal last time out when they host Sunderland on Boxing Day.

"Going into this game our entire focus is on winning the game and that’s what we’re going out to do," Sterling added.

"It’s down to our mentality, our willingness and our togetherness on the day. I think we can win the game if we play the football we know we can."