Sterling: I am keeping away from certain stuff I was doing last year
Raheem Sterling believes his sublime performances for Manchester City this campaign are the result of his new lifestyle.
Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling feels his change of focus has helped him reach his best form this campaign.
The England international has made headlines for his off-field behaviour in the past and was criticised for underwhelming performances on more than one occasion last season.
But Sterling has impressed in 2016-17 and he believes his new attitude has been key to his resurgence.
"The environment is really good and I am keeping myself to myself, keeping away from certain stuff I was doing last year," Sterling told Sky Sports.
"It is doing me the world of good, so that is what I need to keep doing. I am enjoying my football."
The 21-year-old has been one of City's star men this term, but he aims to be more consistent in order to keep helping the team.
"I need to be a player who helps the team on a regular basis, not just once every few months," he added.
"That is what I am trying to do, it will take time but I will get there."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.