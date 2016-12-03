Sterling: I have more freedom under Guardiola

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling is enjoying more freedom under manager Pep Guardiola, though he has warned his best is yet to come.

After struggling on and off the field last season, Sterling has quickly emerged as one of Guardiola's key men at the Etihad Stadium this term.

Sterling has scored four goals and recorded two assists in 12 Premier League appearances, with City third in the standings and only a point off top spot.

And the 21-year-old England international has credited Guardiola for his resurgence.

"You've not seen the best of me yet," Sterling said.

"I'm getting there but there's a lot more to come. I'm taking risks. My confidence is getting better and it's making me more quick-thinking.

"He [Guardiola] gives me freedom – I'm free to express myself and to try to create and score goals. I want to become more ruthless in front of goal – I need to be scoring more. In due time it will come.

"I feel happy, most importantly. The team is near the top of the table and not too far behind the leaders.

"I'm really enjoying playing my football. That's the most important thing for me, being free and enjoying my football."

City host league-leading Chelsea in a blockbuster showdown in Manchester on Saturday.