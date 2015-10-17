Sterling: My best Manchester City performance

Raheem Sterling has labelled a match-winning display against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday as his best yet in a Manchester City shirt.

The England international scored a first-half hat-trick as City stormed to a 5-1 win over Eddie Howe's promoted team at the Etihad Stadium.

It was a performance which he feels is his best since arriving from Liverpool in July and is now looking forward to important clashes with Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday and local rivals Manchester United in the Premier League four days later.

"That was my best game so far for City. I had chances and I finished them so I'm happy," Sterling said.

"The movement up front and the passing from midfield has been really good in the last few games and we've been playing some good, free-flowing stuff.

"We have to put this game to one side now and look towards Sevilla on Wednesday and Man United next weekend, but our focus for now is purely on Wednesday."

Sterling also offered praise to team-mate Wilfried Bony, who came into the side in place of the injured Sergio Aguero and scored twice.

"Wilfried did really well today," he added.

"He held up the ball well and took his chances when they came. He was brilliant this afternoon."