Steve Nash kicks up an assist in the NBA slam dunk contest
The former NBA MVP and current Whitecaps part owner brought soccer moves to the skill competition’s signature event
Steve Nash made a career of dishing out assists in the NBA. Saturday night, the retired star was at it again, though using a different set of skills.
At the NBA All-Star game dunk competition in Toronto, Nash brought his soccer moves to the table, using a rainbow flick to get the basketball up to Andre Drummond of the Detroit Pistons, who slammed it home.
It took a while to get the trick to work, as Nash, a part owner with the Vancouver Whitecaps, tried a series of juggling tricks before passing it up to Drummond, but pair was unable to connect on those attempts.
Here’s a look at the successful attempt:
Steve Nash coming out of retirement for Andre Drummond's second dunk! #VerizonDunk https://t.co/8lcKQ5wpYn
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 14, 2016
In the end, Drummond missed out on the final, which took place between Aaron Gordon and Zach LeVine.
