Steve Nash kicks up an assist in the NBA slam dunk contest

Steve Nash made a career of dishing out assists in the NBA. Saturday night, the retired star was at it again, though using a different set of skills.

At the NBA All-Star game dunk competition in Toronto, Nash brought his soccer moves to the table, using a rainbow flick to get the basketball up to Andre Drummond of the Detroit Pistons, who slammed it home.

It took a while to get the trick to work, as Nash, a part owner with the Vancouver Whitecaps, tried a series of juggling tricks before passing it up to Drummond, but pair was unable to connect on those attempts.

Here’s a look at the successful attempt:

Steve Nash coming out of retirement for Andre Drummond's second dunk! #VerizonDunk https://t.co/8lcKQ5wpYn

— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 14, 2016

In the end, Drummond missed out on the final, which took place between Aaron Gordon and Zach LeVine.