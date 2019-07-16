Steven Ferguson: Ross Stewart is showing what a threat he can be

Ross County co-manager Steven Ferguson feels Ross Stewart is showing he is a “massive threat” in front of goal after the striker notched his second double of the season.

Stewart followed his weekend brace against Montrose by netting twice in the first half of County’s 4-0 Betfred Cup win over Brechin.

The 22-year-old lashed in the opener from 16 yards after chesting down a corner, and slotted home his second just before the break. Billy McKay and Blair Spittal rounded off a comfortable win after the interval.

Ferguson said: “That’s exactly what we know Ross can do, he can score all types of goals, as he has shown over the last two games.

“The fact he is the height he is and he can move like he can move, means he is a massive threat if we can utilise all his strengths, and thankfully he has got four goals over the last two games and thoroughly deserves them.”

County earlier loaned forward Declan McManus to Falkirk for the season and Ferguson outlined their thinking.

“We look at competition for places in that striking area and felt Decs probably wouldn’t play as many games as he would like,” he said. “He will get some game time and hopefully some goals and we’ll see where it goes from there.”