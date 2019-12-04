Steven Gerrard feels Alfredo Morelos’ success is down to an all-round effort

Steven Gerrard believes Alfredo Morelos’ Ibrox team-mates deserve as much of the praise as the Rangers striker for his record-breaking goal haul.

The Colombian chalked up his 25th strike of the campaign on Sunday as he headed home the opener in Gers’ 5-0 romp over Hearts.

He has now netted in each of his last 10 starts for the Light Blues having also grabbed an impressive double during Thursday’s 2-2 draw with Feyenoord in Rotterdam.

Those goals saw Morelos become the first Rangers player to net in four consecutive European fixtures as he took his Europa League tally for this season to 13 – beating the previous Euro benchmark for a Scottish club set by Henrik Larsson in 2003.

Gerrard has spoken time and time again about the admiration he has for his top scorer – but he also says the contribution from the likes of left-back Borna Barisic have been key to Morelos’ astonishing return.

He said: “Alfredo’s in incredible form, he’s scoring fantastic goals. But I also must mention the service he’s getting.

“The service from the left with guys like Borna as well as on the right has been outstanding. People are sliding balls in for him through the middle too, so the service is there for him.

“We’re creating a lot and playing very well and long may that continue.

“Alfredo is in a fantastic place on and off the pitch so we’re very happy with the job he’s doing.

“I think Alfredo will be the first to acknowledge the service he’s been getting.

“Borna has set up six goals for Alfredo alone and 10 in total.

“It’s sensational numbers considering we’re still pre-Christmas and long may it continue. For all the forward players the service has been the key. We’re creating chances and looking hungry to go execute, which is fantastic.”

With Sunday’s Betfred Cup final clash with Celtic looming large, some fans believe Morelos should be kept in reserve on Wednesday when Rangers take on Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

But Gerrard said: “That’s fine, that’s what supporters are allowed to do. They can debate opinions about who I should play and blah, blah, blah.

“But I can assure fans that my focus is very much on this game against Aberdeen. It’s got our full focus.

“You’ll find out my team at 6.15pm on Wednesday.”