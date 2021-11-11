Steven Gerrard hopes Rangers fans understand his decision to join Aston Villa

Steven Gerrard has asked Rangers fans for their understanding following his decision to leave for Aston Villa.

The new Villa manager posted a personal message to Rangers supporters on social media declaring his ongoing love for the Ibrox club, after being confirmed in his new role two hours earlier.

Rangers fans are coming to terms with losing their boss midway through the season but the club wished him every success and thanked him for winning the Scottish Premiership title last season.

Writing on his Instagram account, Gerrard said: “I want to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone associated with Glasgow Rangers, especially the fans, for the love and support you’ve all shown me during my time in Scotland.

“Winning ’55’ will always hold a special place in my heart – each and every one of you played a part in that and, believe me, there will be many more to come.

“I hope in time you can understand and accept my decision to move on but I honestly fell in love with the club and will always follow the team.

“Once a Ranger, always a Ranger #55.”