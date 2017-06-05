Still got it! Darren Anderton bags brilliant chip at Selhurst Park

Anderton was renowned for his supreme technical abilities in a career that also featured spells with Portsmouth, Birmingham, Wolves and Bournemouth over 18 years.



Any excuse to watch his strike for England against Sweden in 1995

At the weekend, the former Three Lions international showed he's still capable of coming up with a moment of magic.

Anderton was taking part in an event at Crystal Palace hosted by YouTube which also featured fellow former pros Nigel Winterburn, Clinton Morrison and Matt Holland.

In one of the games, Anderton picked the ball up outside the penalty box, then shifted it onto his right foot before cooly lobbing the ball over a stranded goalkeeper into the top left corner. Winterburn, who was playing for the opposition, managed to force a smile.

Ya beauty.

