Video: Cristiano Ronaldo lets out his famous scream when offered a chocolate medal

Real Madrid retained the Champions League title after a convincing 4-1 win over Juventus on Saturday night where Ronaldo scored twice.

The following evening, Blancos players were invited to a special reception with the mayor of Madrid.

At the start of her speech, Manuela Carmena jokingly told the assembled Real Madrid players that she would be giving them chocolate medals.

Madrid became the first side to ever retain the Champions League with their win over Juve, and Ronaldo became the tournament's outright all-time top goalscorer along the way – but for the four-time Ballon d'Or winner it seems there's just as much excitement reserved for smaller pleasures too.

Just like how he weirded out the Ballon d'Or audience in January 2015 by screaming "siii!" as loudly as he could upon receiving the title, he did it again here. Marcelo was loving the news as well.

And what about that fresh new trim, eh...

